Mi Pueblito Grill will shut down on Sept. 25 after five years of serving Mexican food in South Allentown.
The 2200 31st St. SW restaurant did not provide a specific reason for closing.
"Experience the flavor of Mexican food & other delectable edibles!" was the restaurant's pitch to customers.
Mi Pueblito posted a farewell Facebook message to customers and invited them to stop in over the next three weeks.
"It has been a pleasure serving you for the past 5+ years. Thank you for all the love and support we have received. We hope to see each and every one of you before we close our doors," Mi Pueblito posted on its social media page.
The restaurant near Lehigh Street is known for tacos and nachos, and customers will miss it.
"Best tacos and salsas in the valley," one patron wrote on Facebook. "Hope to get there before you close," another said.
"Well, this has become the worst day ever," one devoted fan wrote.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
