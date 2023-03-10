WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Twp. Mayor, Michael Harakal, has withdrawn from the Mayor’s primary race.

69 News reached out to Marakal for confirmation of the withdrawal reported on Thursday. He says he is stepping back due to family issues.

A statement given to 69 News says:

"Having lost 2 younger sisters in the past year and another looming family problem, Mayor Harakal re-evaluated the next 4 years. His eyes are on the importance of spending time with family. While he was really excited to run again, Mayor Harakal decided to withdraw his petition for Whitehall Mayor."

Whitehall Township commissioners passed a vote of "no confidence" in Harakal in January. The vote followed a $140,000 settlement Whitehall Township reached with three women who accused Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. of harassment.