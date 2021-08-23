SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man who led the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for nearly 46 years has died.
Michael Kaiser died Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease, according to a news release from the LVPC. He was 82.
Kaiser was a 1961 Penn State graduate who was hired in 1963 as a planner just two years after the inception of what was then known as the Joint Planning Commission, the original name of the combined planning effort of Lehigh and Northampton counties. The JPC would later be renamed the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Kaiser helped draft the region’s first comprehensive plan, the first regional plan adopted in Pennsylvania, according to the LVPC.
He became assistant executive director in 1967, acting director four months later and director in January 1968. He remained at the helm until his retirement in June 2013, the LVPC said.
“He had a lifetime love affair with the Lehigh Valley,” Wendy Kaiser, Mike's daughter, said. “He was so proud of this region and so proud of his work.”
And while he’s most known for building highways and interstates, his greatest pride came in the commission’s work getting municipalities to change their zoning to protect or preserve farmland, open space and park lands, Wendy said.
“He was a fighter for the environment and farmland preservation before it became popular,” said 30-year LVPC Commissioner Percy Dougherty, who is also a Lehigh County Commissioner. “And I’ll always remember our frequent trips to Harrisburg to fight to give counties more power to control development in the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code. If I was going to take a fight to the Capitol, I wanted it to be with Mike. I miss him dearly.”
After the first comprehensive plan, Kaiser went on to draft three more, in 1977, 1993 and 2005. He also led the state’s first regional Hazard Mitigation plan, the opening of Interstate 78 in 1989, the extension of Route 33 and the building of an extensive trail system, according to the LVPC.
“When you look at that original regional plan, it’s genius,” said LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley, who was chosen in 2013 to succeed Kaiser. “Look at all they projected, from the expansion of the road system to where farmland should be preserved to the hundreds of miles of trails he set out to build. Not a day goes by that I don’t take inspiration from his 50 years of brave, persistent and committed public service that shaped our region.”
Kaiser is survived by daughter Wendy of Havertown, son Mike of Nashville, TN, son Chris of Brooklyn, NY, grand-daughter Molly of Washington, DC, sister Mary Lou Thomas of Philadelphia, and the Thomas children and grandchildren.
His family asked that any donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.