BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man who served his city and in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has died.
Michael Schweder, a Liberty High School graduate, died at the age of 71.
He served in the state House during the '70s, and then Bethlehem City Council from 1998 to 2009.
Schweder was also a teacher at Salisbury High School.
In a post on social media, Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez wrote that Schweder believed in giving back to the community. He added that because of Schweder, "Bethlehem is a better place."