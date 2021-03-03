A new study is shedding light on microplastic contamination in Pennsylvania's waterways.
Contamination was found in all 53 waterways that were tested. That includes the Lehigh and Delaware rivers, as well as Saucon Creek and Little Lehigh Creek.
Microplastics are pieces of plastic less than 5 millimeters in diameter, which is smaller than a grain of rice.
The study was done by the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.
The group says Americans generate more than 35 million tons of plastic waste every year. Less than 10 percent is recycled.