A new study is shedding light on microplastic contamination in Pennsylvania's waterways.

Contamination was found in all 53 waterways that were tested. That includes the Lehigh and Delaware rivers, as well as Saucon Creek and Little Lehigh Creek.

Microplastics are pieces of plastic less than 5 millimeters in diameter, which is smaller than a grain of rice.

The study was done by the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.

The group says Americans generate more than 35 million tons of plastic waste every year. Less than 10 percent is recycled.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.