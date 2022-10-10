S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Mid Penn Bank will officially open its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The bank is a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp and operates retail locations in 16 Pennsylvania counties.

Mid Penn said in a statement that state and federal regulators have approved the new branch at 3900 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township, across the street from Dorney Park.

The new office is in the Shops at 3900 Hamilton Center, also home to Bixler's Jewelers, Talbot's, Barre3 Studio and other businesses.

Mary Briody will manage the retail activities of the new office. Mid Penn's regional commercial lending and cash-management teams, led by Frank Heston, will also operate out of the South Whitehall branch.

The bank recently opened a center at 480 Norristown Road in Blue Bell, Montgomery County, to replace a smaller office nearby.

Harrisburg-based Mid Penn Bancorp is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol MPB. Shares in the company last traded at $29.58. In the past 52 weeks, shares have traded as low as $24.81 and as high as $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp was founded in Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, in 1868 as Millersburg Trust Company. It has expanded over the past 154 years, acquiring Miners Bank in Schuylkill County in 2015; Scottdale Bank & Trust in 2018, expanding its presence in western Pennsylvania, and later that year, Mid Penn acquired First Priority Bank in southeastern Pennsylvania.