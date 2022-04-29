BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some students in Bethlehem are celebrating a major achievement.

Spring Garden Elementary School has been ranked third in the nation among schools participating in a program called "First in Math."

The principal says the kids solved more than 11 million math problems.

They celebrated Friday with a Breakfast of Champions.

More than 6,000 schools competed in the program.

