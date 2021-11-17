You'd probably never know seeing them on stage, but off of it, the middle schoolers gathered had a few butterflies, before they burst out of their cocoons and started grooving on the William Allen High School stage.
"I'm nervous, but excited," smiles 12-year-old competitor Shya Koehler.
"The kids are really excited to do their performance," Instructor Eric Bass tells us.
Bass has been part of the Allentown School District's Latin Dance Competition for six years now.
He and a fellow instructor coach 60 kids from all four ASD middle schools over eight weeks, and teach them the spirit of the culturally-rich dances.
"I'm from the Dominican Republic, so I've danced a lot of these dances with my Mom and my sister," says competitor Eilin Sosa.
Instructor Mercedes Van Aken explains, "it means a lot to the parents to have their kids dance. They're cultural dances, so it's very important to them."
It looks a little different than in years past. Masks and social distancing took an already-challenging competition and threw in a few added steps.
"I actually was very surprised when they gave us a call and said we're gonna go ahead and start up the program - dealing with the pandemic," Bass says, adding "but we've worked through the mask and the social distancing, and we're just doing an activity that's fun and enjoyable for everyone."
So even though it is a competition, these students and their instructors say, just having the chance to salsa at all again means everybody wins.
And that, will make you feel like dancing.