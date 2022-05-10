S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fifth-graders are getting a chance to learn from the very best.
Middle school students are stepping up to the plate and taking over as teachers on Tuesday for Orefield Middle School's STEAM expo.
"It gives them that opportunity to do some research and explore an interest that they have," said Jacob Sobchak, seventh grade science teacher.
Fifth-graders from elementary schools in the northern part of the Parkland School District get to learn all about science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) through fun, hands-on projects put together by the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.
"The fifth-graders really enjoy this event, I think it gives them a little bit of an idea of what middle school is going to be like, an opportunity that they can see themselves doing in the future as well," Sobchak said.
And the day wasn't for a grade or extra credit, just kids who enjoy taking part in education.
"I've always liked science, ever since fourth grade, when I figured out about space," said Saige Rittenouse, eighth-grader. "...so I wanted to make a project on it."
Saige is an astronaut in the making.
"I'll be explaining the solar system and how all of our eight planets and Pluto orbit around the sun," she said. "I'll be talking about constellations, aliens, plasma, how it relates to space, and I'll be showing them VR."
Lilah, Morgan and Sophia used the opportunity to explain rainbow density.
"That rainbow column right there is like with different liquids that have like higher or lower densities," said Lilah Jurdak, eighth-grader.
The girls are helping students understand how it could impact certain fields of work.
"You would need to know like the different levels and amounts of liquids that you would need to bake or cook," Lilah said.
Ultimately, teachers who are overseeing the STEAM expo are grateful learning is back in person so hands-on events like this one can continue.