Spencer campaign manager gets 5 years in pay-to-play scheme

Mike Fleck

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former political consultant Michael Fleck is leaving prison ahead of schedule.

Fleck was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2019 for tax evasion and his role in the former Allentown and Reading mayors' pay-to-play schemes.  Federal investigators accused Fleck and former Allentown mayor Ed Pawlowski of conspiring to rig the bidding process in order to funnel city contracts toward potential big-dollar donors.

Fleck was transferred Wednesday from the Federal Correctional Institution Loretto to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons' Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office. 

Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center.

Fleck's projected release date from custody is October 19, 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you