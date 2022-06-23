ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former political consultant Michael Fleck is leaving prison ahead of schedule.
Fleck was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2019 for tax evasion and his role in the former Allentown and Reading mayors' pay-to-play schemes. Federal investigators accused Fleck and former Allentown mayor Ed Pawlowski of conspiring to rig the bidding process in order to funnel city contracts toward potential big-dollar donors.
Fleck was transferred Wednesday from the Federal Correctional Institution Loretto to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons' Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office.
Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center.
Fleck's projected release date from custody is October 19, 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.