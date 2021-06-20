EMMAUS, Pa. - Fans famous PA Farm Show milkshakes were able to give their taste buds a treat on Sunday,
The PA Dairymen's Milkshake Truck made a stop at the Emmaus Farmers Market.
Milkshakes lovers were unable to taste the dessert this year because of the cancellation of the 2021 PA Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The milkshakes were available on Sunday in Emmaus as part of the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Campaign.
The campaign is bringing awareness about all the benefits of local dairy farms while offering sweet treats to families around the state.