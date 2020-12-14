BETHLEHEM, PA – Miller-Keystone Blood Center is asking people to donate convalescent plasma as supplies run low amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Miller-Keystone Blood Center said it has nearly exhausted its supply of the antibody-rich plasma used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.
When a person becomes ill with COVID-19, it can take time to develop antibodies needed to combat the disease. While some people can become seriously ill and require the assistance of a ventilator, 80% of those diagnosed do not become seriously ill. These patients recover and have antibodies in their plasma. This is particularly important in patients who fall into a “high risk category” for having a serious response to the virus.
The center said the demand for convalescent plasma is growing as hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and Reading see a rise in cases.
People may be eligible to give convalescent plasma if they have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have been symptom free 14 days or longer.
For detailed information and forms, people can go to the center's website or contact Diane Wiest, RN, Senior Director of Risk Management and Donor Health, at 484-225-8351 or dwiest@giveapint.org.