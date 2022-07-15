BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Robert Reeg has been a retired New York City firefighter since 2003, but he remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday.
"As I'm looking straight up at the South Tower it started to crumble," Reeg said. "Dirt and parts of the building were rocketing past us. I got hit in the head real hard, hit in the back, it sent me flying."
His story, and those of thousands of other first responders that day, deserve to be told.
That's why the Tunnels to Towers Foundation mobile exhibit is so important, bringing the 9/11 museum to states across the U.S.
"It's important that we never forget and important that we educate our youth who weren't around at that time," said Kathy Rowinski, Account Manager for Miller Keystone Blood Center.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation was started by the Siller Family after their brother, Stephen, a New York City firefighter, lost his life that day after rushing on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.
The exhibit is a way to continue telling the story of 9/11.
"It's important that the kids learn about what happened and learn how we came together afterwards," Reeg said.
The exhibit is set up at the Miller Keystone Blood Center in Bethlehem this weekend, ready to educate families, and of course give people the opportunity to donate blood.
"Our goal over the weekend is to collect 343 units of blood, that's one unit for every firefighter that lost their life on 9/11," Rowinski said.
The exhibit will be here all weekend long. You can check it out, donate blood, and save a life.