BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People who donate blood this month also will be helping the environment.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center has teamed up with 20 other blood centers across the U.S. for a special campaign.

They will help hundreds of thousands of trees get planted in a goal to restore the ecosystem.

Starting Monday, each registered donor who gives blood will have a tree planted in his or her honor.

Miller-Keystone has committed to getting 5,000 trees planted.