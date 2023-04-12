EASTON, Pa. - There's a new spot to give blood in the Lehigh Valley.

The Miller-Keystone Blood Center has relocated. It's now along Nicholas Street in Palmer Township.

Officials with the blood center tell 69 News blood supplies have been below "preferred levels" in our area for more than two years.

They hope the new location will help encourage more donations.

"We do service 31 hospitals in our area, and our goal is to make sure we have the blood for patients in our area," said Rami Nemeh, COO of Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

The new location is one of many in our area.

You can find a link with the location closest to you at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center website.