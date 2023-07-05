While blood donations across the country generally have been lagging since the pandemic, our local blood supplier says donations are especially needed now, during the summer slump.

With school out and many people on vacation, Miller-Keystone says it's seen a drop in donations.

It says business donations have been down since the pandemic as well because of remote work.

While every type of blood is wanted, the biggest demand is for O negative.

Miller-Keystone is hoping to get around 150 more donations a day.

"We depend on schools and colleges for about 20% of blood supply so when they're not in session, we can't collect that blood," said Peter Castagna, CEO of Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

Miller-Keystone has seven donation centers across our area.

You can find the one closest to you online.