HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley blood bank is showing off its new ride.
Miller-Keystone cut the ribbon on its new bloodmobile Wednesday afternoon at its headquarters in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
The four-bed mobile blood unit was secured through grants and individual donations.
Miller-Keystone President Peter Castagna says having a new bloodmobile in their fleet is critical to getting more donations amid a national blood shortage.
"We can get those organizations that are even outside this immediate service area, so it gives us a lot of greater flexibility in terms of reaching organizations to run blood drives," Castagna said.
Castagna says the average age of their other mobile units is about 16 years.
He says bloodmobiles collect about 36,000 units of blood throughout the year.