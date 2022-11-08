Democrat Nicholas Miller is competing against Republican Dean Browning for the chance to represent Pennsylvania's 14th Senate District.

Miller has more than 28,000 votes, while Browning has more than 19,000 votes.

The recently redistricted seat includes whole or sections of 20 municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

There is no incumbent.

Miller is a member of the Allentown School District Board of Directors.

Browning is a former chairman of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.

Miller has categorized himself as a "moderate Democrat," and a "middle-of-the-road kind of guy." Miller said during a WFMZ-TV-Business Matters debate that he wanted to spend taxpayer money on infrastructure improvements and improving the public school system.

Browning said enough money has been spent on the public school system in Allentown. Those dollars have not produced the promised results and was "an unmitigated failure," he said.

"We need school choice," Browning said.

During the debate, when asked about school safety, both men agreed public safety is essential for a functioning society but diverged on how to accomplish it. Browning said "we need more police officers, not fewer."

Miller lamented what he called his opponents' "politicalization" of the police department, while acknowledging police officers are needed. He said additional public sector spending in mental health programs and instituting "reasonable gun control" would improve public safety.

During the debate, the candidates were asked about their thoughts on abortion. Both candidates responded along traditional party lines, with Browning saying he was pro-life and children "deserve to be protected," and Miller saying he was "pro-choice" and supports a woman's right to choose.

An industry important to Pennsylvania is fracking. Miller responded that while he was not against the business, he said the fracking industry must be "accountable." He added that it was important "to keep our environment clean" while we transition gradually toward more "renewable energy."

Browning's answer was direct, saying he favored fracking and "doing more of it. Everything we can."