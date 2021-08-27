HELLERTOWN, Pa. - An image of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler shows a college freshman wearing hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers, and carrying a backpack.
It was released by his school, Millersville University, after the young man didn't show up for classes on Wednesday and didn't call his family back.
But it's other images of the Hellertown man that will likely be more recognizable to most people. They show Mindler as a young child actor, when he starred in films like "Our Idiot Brother" in 2011, opposite Paul Rudd.
Mindler also had parts in the film "Frequency" and the well-known soap "As the World Turns."
But his real life story took a turn this week, when his family called police Wednesday, after they couldn't get ahold of him.
The university says Mindler went to classes on Monday and Tuesday, but he didn't show up on Wednesday.
The last images of him were surveillance photos, which the school says show Mindler walking from his residence hall, West Villages, toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday.
University police filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center and notified local police departments.
They're asking anybody with information to contact university police.
Mindler is probably best known for his work on Our Idiot Brother, but his IMDB page shows he hasn't acted in several years. Instead, it appears he was focused on school, and - according to the school website - classes had only just started Monday.