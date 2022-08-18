ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you're still waiting for your tax refund, you're not alone. Millions of people across the country have the same problem.

As of August, the IRS has around 9.7 million unprocessed returns.

"We get a couple calls a week from people saying, where is my refund?" said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.

Bloss says he hears about it constantly.

"The biggest issue we have is staffing for the IRS, they are overwhelmed, and with the new programs that came into place during the pandemic - PPP loans, the ERC's - all these things need to be accounted for, they just don't have the staff to do it," Bloss said.

69 News has heard from dozens of local viewers in the same boat.

"I could use this money. You, know everybody could use this money. The times are hard, inflation is going up, this is my taxpayer money that they overtook," said Jennifer Merkli of Northampton.

Merkli filed electronically on January 24, and still nothing.

"Just simple. Everything went through, I got an email that the IRS has accepted my federal, state, and local I sent in," she said. "It's not like I was getting an over refund of millions."

Congresswoman Susan Wild says her office has heard from hundreds of people, making up about half of her office's constituent advocacy cases. She says that is why it is so important the Inflation Reduction Act increases the IRS budget by $80 billion over the next 10 years.

Even so: "The entire profession has difficulty finding staff and for the IRS to do it, and hiring at a much lower pay rate, it's going to be near impossible. It's going to take a long time," Bloss said.

In the meantime, you can try contacting the local IRS office in Bethlehem to find out more information.

Keep in mind that after 45 days, the IRS starts owing you interest.