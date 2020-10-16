All across the country in states that allow early voting there are lines, people waiting for hours to cast their vote. About 21 million Americans have already voted either in-person or by mail, which represents 15% of all the votes cast in the 2016 election.
In New Jersey state officials say 1 million people have cast their ballots and credit mail in ballots for the increase. That's roughly 30 percent of the turnout in the 2016 election.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says at least 2.5 million voters have requested mail-in ballots.
"The ballots returned so far are 517,818. Last week only about 150,000 were returned so that means 20 percent of mail-in ballots have been returned, which is fantastic," she said.
In Northampton County people can vote early either by mail or in person at the Government Center in Easton, something County Executive Lamont McClure took advantage of.
"It was a little weird to have voted already on Sept. 17 for a Nov. 3 election, but that is the case," McClure said.
And incumbent Representative Susan Wild cast her ballot, dropping it off at the Lehigh County Elections office downtown.
"Being able to come and leave the safety of their own car and walk right up and drop the ballot off and get right back in the car gives a lot of people a sense of security," Wild said.
Other drop off locations across Lehigh County are open, but more parking will now be available for those wanting to drop it off at the elections office at Government Center in Allentown. The IBEW parking lot on the corner of South 7th and Walnut Street is open to help accommodate the overflow of people.