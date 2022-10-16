PALMER TWP., Pa. -- In its 10th year, the Miracle League of Northampton County is hitting it out of the park at its Palmer Township field. The league received proclamations from county and state officials as part of the celebration. Then it was time for a special message from Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.

With close to 300 players of all ages, the league said it is only growing.

"We have a great group of kids that are here to play," said Agretto.

The league's president, Rick Agretto said word about it is getting out.

"We're not just about baseball. We're about bringing the kids together and having some fun activities outside of baseball too," said Agretto.

All of the players threw out a ceremonial first pitch before it was time for Primo Bubba to sing the National Anthem

"How do you feel?" asked his mother Kate Mcardle.

"Happy," said Bubba.

His mother was watching on from the stands.

"These are always so much fun. So well attended every time and everybody is just really there to cheer on all of the kids. It doesn't matter about teams, it's just a fun time," said Mcardle.

Anthony Tumminello took in every second of it alongside his coach Abby Heinbach.

"Do you like to hit or play on the field?" asked Heinbach.

"Hit," said Tumminello.

"Having the players come out here and play, they bring the field alive. They're the ones who make it all special and that's why we're here, that's what we're doing it for," said Agretto.