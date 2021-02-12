Hundreds of Ziplocks were flying left and right, getting filled with essentials for those in need.
 
"They are packing socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wipes, hand sanitizer," said Kristy McKeever. "There's a bunch of stuff else going in - hats, gloves, things like that."
 
It's all thanks to some people with really big hearts. The Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley provides sports and social activities for kids and young adults with special needs. Instead of rounding the baseball diamond, they rounded tables to pack Ziplock bags instead.
 
"They didn't want to take, take, take. They wanted it to be about something bigger than themselves and that's just something that everyone can connect to. It's something that's universal, that we want to give back and we want to help others," said McKeever, the organization's executive director.
 
The organization's principles rely on inclusion and building self-esteem. Each bag given out to a homeless person in the community gets a special reminder.
 
"We're sticking a note in each one that says, 'you are not forgotten' and that there's still people thinking about you," said Jana Brown.
 
The original goal was to fill 50 bags but in one hour, there were 200 ready to go.
 
"This is awesome," said Jared Brown, a program participant.
 
"It's bigger than we ever expected," said Jana, his mother.
 
It's a homerun for these rookies. It's their first time doing this and they're looking forward to whatever comes across the plate next.

