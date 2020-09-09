ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Miss America is bringing her love of science to Allentown.
Bucks County native Camille Schrier visited the Da Vinci Science Center Wednesday, where she toured an ocean exhibit and performed a virtual live science show for people interested in STEM education.
Schrier grew up in Newtown before moving to Virginia in 2015 to go to Virginia Tech, where she got her Bachelor's degree in science.
She tells us she's a "huge science nerd" and an advocate for people in STEM, especially women.
"So, sometimes I'm the princess with a crown on, and if I can show them that I can be the science princess too, then maybe that can kind of give a young girl an interest in science that they never had before," Schrier said.
Schrier was crowned the 2020 Miss America last December after she did a science demonstration for the talent portion of the pageant.