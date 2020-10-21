Branden D-Agostino missing Easton man
Easton police

UPDATE: Branden D-Agostino has been found safe, said Easton police.

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are looking for a missing man.

Branden D-Agostino, 24, is about 5-foot-10, 216 pounds and has green eyes and a scar on his forehead.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing, they said in a news release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

