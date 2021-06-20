ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a missing person from Abington Township was last seen in Allentown.
Abington Township Police say they took a missing person report on June 18 for Daniel Wright, 22.
Wright is described as 6'3", weighing 245 pounds.
Wright's family tells police the 22-year-old failed to show up for work on Friday and that his phone had been turned off.
Wright was last seen in the Allentown area on Thursday, June 17.
He was driving a 2002 blue Ford Explorer Sport Trac with PA registration YJL9476.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Abington Township Police Department at 267-620-1400.