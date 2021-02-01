Patricia Becker missing Allentown woman
Allentown police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman was found dead several hours after she left her home during a snowstorm.

Patricia Becker, 67, was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Lumber Street, a few blocks away from her home, said the Lehigh County coroner's officer.

She died of hypothermia, and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.

Becker, who has Alzheimer's disease, walked away from her home in the 400 block of North Lumber Street sometime in the early morning hours of Monday, Allentown police said.

Authorities had asked the public for help in finding her.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating her death.

