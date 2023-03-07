BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University updated the community on the ongoing search for a missing student.

Daniel Lee's phone and credit cards have not been used since he went missing on Jan. 20, the school said in an email Tuesday.

Foul play is not suspected in the engineering student's disappearance, and there is no known danger to the community, officials said.

Lehigh said there is a concern that self-harm is involved. Authorities have not shared private details about concern for Lee's mental health, out of respect for his family, the message said.

"We know this is a difficult message to receive, and we continue to hope for Daniel’s safe return," university officials said in the email. "As police continue their search, please continue to keep Daniel and his family in your thoughts."

Police from Lee's hometown in New Jersey have been assisting Lehigh and Bethlehem police with the search, and they have been in regular contact with Lee's family.

The university is reminding students and staff that counselors and resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or a mental health crisis. The University Counseling and Psychological Services (UCPS) office can be reached at 610-758-3880.