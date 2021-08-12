EASTON, Pa. - Every day a parade of people pour into the St. Luke's Anderson Campus sunflower garden.
It's a popular spot to pose for pictures, or simply contemplate Van Gogh's yellow.
But for 6-year-old Everly Scollo, it's where she lost her best friend Buddy Bear.
"We stopped for a few pictures and she put him down on the bench, we must not have noticed that she didn't pick them up again," said Lauren Scollo, Everly's mother.
"He has a brown nose with two plastic black eyes," Everly said.
Buddy was the only gift Everly got from her Grandma, before Grandma went to Heaven.
"And he's really worn out. Why is he worn out? Because I loved him a lot and I hugged him a lot," Everly said.
To help find Buddy, the Scollos made a missing poster that went viral on the internet, and is now posted in the garden.
"Just a little explanation for people who come here to understand why he's so important," Lauren said.
But it doesn't tell you the whole story.
"My husband he's been out of work since January, his company just couldn't hold onto their employees anymore," Lauren said.
Like many families, COVID has been hard on the Scollos.
While Dad scours the internet for jobs, Mom tries to keep childhood as normal and as happy as possible for Everly and her brother Tyler.
"Her smile is what keeps me going most days. Their laughter that they bring to our family because they don't understand the financial repercussions of what COVID has meant to a lot of people," Lauren said.
So in a year of loss for everyone, the Scollos are hoping that something important can also be found.
If you find Buddy, contact St. Luke's.