ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A rideshare driver from Salisbury Township was found dead in her vehicle in Allentown, police said.
Eleanor Camacho, 58, was found around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in her vehicle in the area of Lumber and Turner streets, said Allentown police.
Authorities did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding her death, but the Lehigh County district attorney's office and coroner's office, as well as Allentown and Salisbury Township police, are involved in the investigation.
Camacho had been missing since Thursday evening when she left her apartment building off of South Cedar Crest Boulevard around 5 p.m., Salisbury Township police said.
Police believed she was leaving to pick up a passenger for either Uber or Lyft.
She left in her 2015 silver Buick Enclave, which was the vehicle in which she was found Sunday, police said.