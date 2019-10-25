ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a missing Allentown teenager has been found.
Allentown police said Friday morning that Julian Villalona was found safe.
Villalona, 16, left on foot from his home in the 1800 block of SW 17th Street, Allentown police said in a post around 11 p.m. Thursday.
He knows his address but is not familiar with the area, police said.
Villalona was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and grey shorts. He's about 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds.
Police say he likes stores like CVS and Dollar Tree.
Anyone who sees Villalona or has information on his whereabouts should call police at 610-437-7751.