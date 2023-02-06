EASTON, Pa. - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man who was accused in another man's shooting death in Easton.

Jahrod Kearney, of Allentown, was on trial after being charged with homicide in the death of Ricky Hunter.

The jury deadlocked Monday, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

A retrial is scheduled for April 2.

Hunter was found dead in a car the night of June 18, 2020 in the area of Bird and Iron streets in Easton, authorities said.

He was slumped over in the driver's seat, and died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Northampton County District Attorney said. The car was running and had been blocking the road for over an hour.