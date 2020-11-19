EMMAUS, Pa. | An assault victim told Emmaus police that a wild misunderstanding over something he said about a neighbor’s wife resulted in an attack with what authorities described as a medieval weapon.
Emmaus police charged James Gleason Jr. with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged attack Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East Main Street. District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned the 38-year-old hours later, setting bail at $50,000.
Borough police were dispatched to the Superior Restaurant about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a man banging on a vehicle. A witness pointed out Gleason and told an officer that he watched as Gleason stepped out of his car and broke the windows of another car with something he was holding, according to the criminal complaint.
As police made contact with Gleason, who was standing in the parking lot, one of the vehicles involved in the incident – driven by the defendant’s wife – pulled into the parking lot. Gleason’s wife told authorities that her husband became “extremely upset,” when a neighbor allegedly threatened to rape her. She reported that Gleason got out of the car and attacked the neighbor “in a rage,” according to records.
As police spoke with Gleason’s wife, the victim walked into the parking lot.
The victim told police that Gleason made a comment to his new girlfriend about the victim “being no good.” He reported texting Gleason that his “wife was special” and was “waiting for someone like this,” according to court records. The victim said his alleged attacker took the message entirely out of context meaning that he wanted to rape his wife.
While the victim was stopped at a light in front of the Superior, Gleason pulled alongside and began screaming at him. Gleason reportedly stepped out of the car swinging what police described as a “metal star, mace type weapon,” shattering the front and back driver’s side windows and challenging the victim to a fight.
As traffic began to move, Gleason allegedly pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle and struck him and the vehicle several times with the weapon. The victim reported there was a 10-year-old boy in his vehicle at the time of the alleged attack.
Officers observed scrapes and scratches on the victim’s hand and found the weapon on the curb next to the broken glass.
Authorities charged Gleason, of Emmaus, with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault. He also faces single counts of criminal mischief, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
He was released from custody on Wednesday after a bondsman posted his bail.