BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More apartments could be coming to Bethlehem's SouthSide.

A developer is proposing what it calls "one of the largest redevelopments" in the city's history, and says it could be a game-changer for the SouthSide, especially for shops and businesses.

The building with 240 apartments would require a zoning change, and neighbors nearby have plenty to say about it.

"I talked to a lot of people in the building and they are pretty passionate about it, being on either side," neighbor John Whelan said.

Whelan lives in Bethlehem, next to 119 Technology Drive. By next year, the current company occupying the space there will be closed, and a new developer proposes knocking down the industrial building and adding 240 apartments, in a new six-story building.

But doing that requires a change: the area is currently zoned for Industrial Redevelopment. The developer wants to change it to Central Business zoning to allow for apartments, as well as other amenities you might find in a larger district.

"I like the trendy vibe. I like the startup vibe of the SouthSide," Kevin Serfass said.

Serfass is vice president of the Serfass companies, which encompass construction, development, and design.

Serfass tells 69 News those amenities include a gym, media room, game room, cafe, and even spaces folks could rent out for collaborations.

"Basically, anything you'd find in a major market," Serfass said. "We want to bring it out here to the Lehigh Valley and offer that to the local residents."

Whelan says he's on the fence about the residential proposal.

"The building over here has been light industrial, they've been very, very quiet," he said.

On the one hand, Whelan thinks residents could be quieter than a potentially noisy new industrial neighbor. But with the addition of a new apartment building, he says he's concerned about the issue of traffic.

"The traffic on Third Street, along Second Street here has grown significantly," Whelan said. "It really has, and it is an issue. And parking is an issue."

Serfass says his company plans on constructing the space to be more walk- and bike-friendly.

"We hope that residents will walk everywhere," he said. "Between bike storage, bike maintenance, through all that is to get people to not rely so much on their personal transportation."

Whelan tells 69 News that another concern he's hearing from his neighbors is the idea of temporary tenants.

"If it's apartments, you're going to have people coming in and renting, stay here a while then leaving, they're not really invested in the community," he said.

But to that, Serfass says, it's why they're planning for such diverse amenities.

"We always certainly want to design apartments for people that stay," he said.

Bethlehem City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Town Hall, 10 E. Church St. The meeting is open to the public and is available on a livestream.