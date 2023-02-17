L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners held a conditional use hearing Thursday night for a mixed-use development on North Krocks Road called "The Shoppes at Hamilton."

The project from Lower Macungie Mixed Use LLC calls for 318 apartments, a 160-room hotel, and a 20,000-square-foot retail building at 617 N. Krocks Road, across the bypass from Hamilton Crossings.

Thursday's hearing was intended to ensure the plan meets the township's requirements for conditional use.

The plan indicates 740 parking spaces for the site's residential portion, 166 spaces for the hotel and 78 parking spots for the retail part, in addition to five stormwater retention basins.

The plan includes two access points off Krocks Road at the existing access road and farther north. An internal road network from the boulevard begins with the apartments, the hotel and residential amenities.

Previously, planning officials granted conditional approval of the plan if the developer added a signal at Cetronia Road, improved emergency access to the site, added a plaza to accommodate bike racks and incorporated external cladding that matches the specifications outlined by the body. The conditional approval also included a request for the applicant to work with local utilities to discuss easements and right-of-ways.

Officials in connection with the project have said the hotel would be comprised of two Hilton products: a Home2 Suites by Hilton, which offers extended stays, and Tru by Hilton. They further indicated the developer had had discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for an emergency access route.

Also attending the hearing were representatives from the Country Meadows Retirement home at 410 N. Krocks Road and Hamilton Crossings.

Bill D'Andrea with Country Meadows expressed concern over traffic, citing possible delays to emergency vehicles getting to the facility where the average resident is 85 years old.

Similarly, a Hamilton Crossings representative, Julie Bernstein, discussed potential traffic and stormwater issues.

After hearing testimony from witnesses related to traffic concerns and plan conformity to township governance, the board voted to approve conditional use for the project.

Board President Brian Higgins cautioned that this was the first step in a very long road to project completion.

"Many people are going to have many questions," he said. "I have many questions about this; I drive that road all the time. This is stage number one."

Other business

In other news, the board voted to approve the sale of land designated as open space to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for a widening project that will begin in September.

The commission paid roughly $615,000 for nearly 10 acres to complete the Lower Macungie Road Bridge project. The amount, officials said, was equal to what they paid to acquire the land.

Early step taken in Lower Macungie town center with Topgolf, apartments Lower Macungie commissioners took a preliminary step that could allow Jaindl Land Co.'s Lehigh Valley Town Center to move forward.

Commissioners also took a preliminary step that could allow Jaindl Land Co.'s Lehigh Valley Town Center to move forward.

The governing body voted to authorize the township solicitor to advertise an ordinance that would amend the Highway Enterprise zoning district. The amendments are essential for continuing the proposed town center plan as it currently stands.