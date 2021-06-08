BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A mobile produce market is adding a stop in south Bethlehem.
The Kellyn Foundation's Mobile Market will set up shop every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. in the Mechanic Street 3 Lot, on Mechanic Street between Taylor and Polk streets, according to a news release from the city.
The market plans weekly stops at selected sites to offer locally grown fresh produce at affordable prices. Staff also give nutritional and cooking education.
Family vouchers will be available to South Side residents, the city said.