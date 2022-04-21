L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A community outreach program in Northampton County shows parents the dangers that could be hidden in what looks like a typical teenager's bedroom.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department and The Center For Humanistic Change partnered to present a "mock teen bedroom."

Parents and caregivers were challenged to find more than 100 hidden items in the room.

"Look for hidden components in their children's bedroom for narcotics and for places to hide things. We are fortunate to train several people in the use of Narcan for opioid overdoses, which is important anywhere in the Lehigh Valley and beyond," said township Police Chief Thomas Barndt.

People who attended were also able to receive Narcan training and a Narcan kit.

The police chief says having more people trained in the community can help save lives.

