EMMAUS, Pa. - As part of a special series for Black History Month, 69 News is doing a special series on modern-day history makers. Emmaus native Ashley Coleman is our first profile.

Coleman has spent her life advocating for the queer community. She recently became the first Black female Executive Director of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.

Coleman graduated from Emmaus High School in 2003.

"But being a little Black queer kid, it wasn't super supportive. At the time, we didn't have any kind of Gay-Straight Alliances," said Coleman.

So Coleman sought out programs like the Haven youth group at Unitarian Church in Bethlehem.

"And I would go once a week, and I could be around other queer kids and I could see other Black queer adults being successful," said Coleman.

Coleman says one of her first Black history role models was Mamie Till, the mother of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy murdered in Mississippi in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman.

"Seeing what had been done to her son, and going out into the world to make change out of the hardship. And I knew that that was something that I could turn, the pain and the micro-aggressions and the macro-aggressions, the violence that had been done against me as a Black queer kid, I could turn that into power, and advocacy, and protection for others," said Coleman.

Coleman used her experience to help other kids like her, by becoming a teacher and running a chapter of the Gay-Straight Alliance.

Coleman went on to become the first Black executive director of Galaei, a queer, trans, Black, indigenous, and people of color radical social justice organization.

She knows that a lot of people who see this Black history profile of her are not people of color.

For them, she gives this advice:

"So there is a place for accomplices and allies in all movements. None of our social movements happen in a vacuum or with one specific community," said Coleman. "We actually need our allies and accomplices to be on those front lines with us to be doing the work with us to step in."

Coleman says she's looking forward to working with the Black, LGBTQ and other communities to making sure that the generations coming up have strong role models and support systems in order to thrive.