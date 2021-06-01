Moderna says it’s taking steps to apply for full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer applied for full approval last month, since both vaccines are granted only for emergency use.
The medical community is hopeful this convinces those who are hesitant to get vaccinated and stop the spread.
“We knew this was coming and I think it is more good news," Dr. Tim Friel, Infectious Disease Specialist at Lehigh Valley Health Network, said.
On Tuesday, Moderna revealed it’s applying for full FDA approval for its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine in adults 18 and up.
“One of the most common reasons cited by individuals who remain hesitant or don’t have willingness to proceed with vaccination is the fact that the vaccines are not yet FDA approved," Dr. Friel said.
Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states with at least 70% of its adult population with at least one dose so far.
Friel’s confident the FDA will grant full approval and hopes more individuals get vaccinated once that happens.
“With at least months of data, both with Pfizer and Moderna, after individuals had completed their full vaccination series, that data will be submitted to the FDA and reviewed," Dr. Friel said.
The FDA requires six months of trial data for full approval consideration; it granted Moderna emergency use authorization on December 18, and the company says the vaccine’s maintained over 90 percent effectiveness ever since.
“There’s a chance that they will try to accelerate the review process. So not take the full amount of time," Dr. Friel said.
However, he says it doesn’t mean the FDA will cut any corners or lower standards, but instead give it high priority.
“If they’re looking at their docket of things that need to get done and reviewed, this will move to the forefront just because of how many individuals internationally are impacted by these decisions," Dr. Friel added.