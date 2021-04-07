ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown woman is facing assault charges after allegedly admitting that she forced her young daughter into hot water, causing second-degree burns across the girl’s body.
Allentown police charged Chanel Norris, of West Pine Street, with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment in connection with incident last December inside a Jackson Street apartment.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 900 block of Jackson Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 after a woman reported that her daughter had been burned and needed an ambulance.
Officers and paramedics arrived to find the 2-year-old “screaming in pain” with skin falling off her feet, according to the criminal complaint filed against Norris. Police said she was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest as a class-one patient.
Authorities said the child was treated for second-degree burns to her feet, genitals and buttocks consistent with what they deemed “forcible immersion burns,” according to court records.
After taking a polygraph exam as part of the investigation, Norris allegedly admitted that she left the child unattended in the bathtub with the water running for as long as 10 minutes. Investigators said she also admitted to allegedly pulling the girl by her arm down into the bathtub, forcing her to squat in the hot water. Norris allegedly held the girl by the arm for about three minutes, causing the burns, according to police.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 22-year-old Wednesday afternoon, setting bail at $20,000 with a 10 percent cash option. Norris failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 14.