SALISBURY TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege that a Lehigh County woman poisoned her young son with vape oil, while he was in the hospital being treated for what was believed to be a breathing problem.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office charged Alexia Tretter, of Catasauqua, in connection with the intentional poisoning of the boy earlier this year at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. The 25-year-old faces two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of child endangerment, all felonies.
A detective with the district attorney’s office began investigating the incident following a referral made by a doctor at Lehigh Valley Hospital. A then 14-month-old boy was admitted to the emergency room on Feb. 26 for what was believed to be trouble breathing or asthma, according to authorities. Tretter admitted her son.
The child was treated and cleared for release about 10 a.m. the following day by the reporting doctor. Other than medical staff and about five minutes during which the boy’s father was present, Tretter was the only person in the room with the boy, according to the criminal complaint filed against her.
Shortly before 1 p.m. that day, the doctor cancelled the discharge because the boy “had gone into distress.” Tretter told staff that her son was coughing, gagging and throwing up, which had been noted by staff about 10:45 a.m. The same medical staff noted a short time later that the boy was receiving oxygen through a hose that had been removed earlier.
A family member visiting the child said he was “lethargic and not himself,” according to court records. Tretter left the room for about an hour to smoke her vape pen and make a phone call during which time the visiting relative sat with the boy, who slept the entire time.
Hospital staff reported the child went into an “altered mental state” shortly after 3:30 p.m. with seizures, coughing and vomiting as a result of a possible poisoning. A toxicology test would show nicotine in the boy’s system.
Staff admitted the boy to the pediatric intensive care unit and reported that Tretter was “exhibiting odd behavior” around the child.
The boy was alert and responding well until Tretter notified staff about 6:15 p.m. that his oxygen had been removed from his nose. He began to vomit and his heart rate spiked.
Medical staff noted a “strong fruity smell” in the boy’s room and asked Tretter whether she had some type of lotion or had given the boy something. She initially denied anything but later told a nurse she used a lotion. Another nurse later asked whether she gave the boy any vape oil, which Tretter denied. She replied, “No, that would kill him,” according to court records.
Staff reported that Tretter began moving equipment in the room and videotaping her son in his crib. She allegedly began adjusting a camera that was monitoring the boy, prompting staff to repeatedly tell her to stop touching the equipment.
On Feb. 28, toxicology samples revealed “deadly high levels” of nicotine and cotinine in the boy’s system, which medical personnel said was a “direct result of ingestion of vape oil.” Tretter was removed from the room, and the boy recovered without further incident, according to authorities. He was discharged on March 3.
When confronted by investigators, Tretter began to cry and allegedly admitted poisoning the boy with vape oil.
Court records do not indicate why Tretter may have allegedly poisoned her own son or whether she may have poisoned him before the hospital stay.
District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned Tretter Wednesday afternoon. She was released from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 27.