CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Kristen Bruck is a parent in the Southern Lehigh School District. She and a friend created yard signs and magnets.
"They say, "You belong, you matter, we are all Southern Lehigh,'" Bruck said.
Bruck says she got the idea after hearing the district was debating creating a policy that tells teachers what kind of signs were appropriate to hang in their classroom after parents complained about some.
"I wanted to do something to spread the word of inclusion, a message of kindness, because they can make a teacher take down a sign, but they can't take one out of my yard," Bruck said.
But Bruck is now caught in the controversy after a teacher in the district bought a sign.
"She bought one and put one up in her classroom," Bruck said.
The teacher has been asked to take it down even though Bruck says so far, she hasn't heard of any specific complaints against her sign.
"I do not know why that teacher was told to take it down," Bruck said.
Bruck says that teacher is standing her ground and so is she. On Monday night she attended a special school board meeting to discuss the possibility of creating a policy for signs in classrooms.
"It kind of ended abruptly at 9:00, the superintendent kinda called the meeting," Bruck said.
Bruck believes the discussion is not over.
We reached out to the superintendent of Southern Lehigh and did not get a statement on the matter.
Bruck says she's prepared to speak at future board meetings, and demand for her signs has increased since Monday night's meeting.