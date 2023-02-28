BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem mom has pleaded guilty in a case involving deplorable conditions.

Jamie Gostony, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded nolo contendere, which means neither accepting nor denying responsibility but accepting the punishment, to a charge of witness intimidation, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Gostony was charged with more than a dozen counts of endangering the welfare of children after her 13 children were found living in a home on Broadway filled with garbage, rotting food, bugs and mold, authorities said.

The children's father, Charles Canty, was also charged. He pleaded guilty in November to one count of endangering the welfare of children, and was sentenced to 3-12 months in prison, which he already served and was granted parole.

Gostony is set to be sentenced in March.