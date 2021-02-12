Mothers of two Black teenagers arrested in a brawl at a Lehigh Valley high school basketball game last year are seeking to refile a racial discrimination lawsuit.
In new court paperwork filed this week, Yolanda Wright and Rose Rita Bailey argue that they should be able to refile a lawsuit previously tossed out by a judge.
They claim their sons were not treated equally because white and Latino students involved in the melee weren't arrested or charged.
Two other Black students were also arrested and charged.