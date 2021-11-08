WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The president of the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners said he "would not sleep" until the full story behind why taxpayers' money disappeared from the treasurer's office is discovered.
During Monday night's commissioners' meeting, President Philip Ginder said the board "has not fallen asleep here" in trying to find out what happened to nearly $78,000 of taxes and fees paid by Whitehall residents to the tax collector's office, headed by Treasurer Colleen Gober, in 2018 and 2019.
Calling the situation "a disaster" and "in plain English, a hell of a mess," Ginder said the board has been discussing the issue with various law enforcement officials who have probed and will continue their investigations. He added commissioners are determined to prevent this from again happening. To that end, Ginder said reforms will be forthcoming.
Ginder made his statement following a public comment session in which the issue was raised. Other commissioners also made statements, calling for reform and expressing disgust about the missing money.
The issue was initially brought to light early in 2021 when Ginder announced the township's tax office had undergone an investigation for alleged fraud.
Lawsuit settlement
In other business, commissioners approved a settlement agreement which will end litigation involving the Whitehall Township Police Department. The deal made between the township and Yolanda Wright and her son Mekhi Burkett awards $75,000 to Burkett in exchange for a release of all claims against the township.
Wright and another mother filed racial discrimination lawsuits on behalf of their sons in response to an incident at a Whitehall High School basketball game on Jan. 28, 2020. The suit claims that the Black students were not treated equally because white and Latino students involved in the incident were not arrested or charged.
Health care zoning district
In other activity, the board forwarded a petition by Lehigh Valley Health Network to create a health care overlay zoning district to the board's legal and legislative committee. The zoning district is proposed tentatively for 3219 MacArthur Rd.
The request could involve the construction of a neighborhood-style hospital. The hospital would have an emergency room, inpatient rooms, laboratory testing and imaging devices.
At an October commissioners' meeting, developer Abraham Atiyeh said he would strongly oppose creation of the zoning district, which is near one of his properties in the township.
Traffic signal maintenance
In other business, commissioners authorized Mayor Michael Harakal to enter into a traffic signal maintenance agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The township is responsible to maintain traffic signals immediately adjacent to Route 22.
Brewery development
Finally, the board OK'd a resolution for a sewage facilities plan revision for new land development at 3614 Lehigh St., the future site of Hawk Mountain Brewery.