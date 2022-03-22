WARRINGTON, Pa. - More than $150,000 raised for former Lehigh University Coach Andy Coen was stuck in a PayPal account for over a month, but after 69 News asked questions about it Tuesday, the company called and told us the account has now been unlocked.
Coen has Alzheimer's Disease and is receiving treatment at the Bristol House Memory Care facility.
PayPal told us it has reached a "positive resolution" with Bob Lewis, Coen's friend who organized the fundraiser, and the money is now accessible. The company did not elaborate further on why the money had been locked in the first place. We called Lewis and he said he had not spoken with PayPal, but he confirmed the money is now accessible.
This all dates back to the fundraiser Lewis organized on February 18, when hundreds came out to the Wood Dining Room at Lehigh University to support Coen, the winningest football coach in school history.
"The event was well-attended. Over 250 people," said Lewis.
We met Lewis at Bristol House Memory Care where Coen now lives.
"Medical insurance doesn't cover it, and depending on how much care he needs, it can be anywhere between $8,000 and $10,000 a month just to stay at this facility," said Lewis.
Through the events, website, and a GoFundMe, Lewis and others have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Coen and his family. That includes the more than $150,000 in the PayPal account, but for more than a month Lewis couldn't access the money.
"There was over 500 people that donated money into that PayPal account for Coach Coen that expected the money to go to the family, not to be held in PayPal's account," said Lewis.
Lewis said he called the company five times over the past month, provided his driver's license for identification, but then he said PayPal crossed a line.
"After jumping through all the hoops, PayPal has asked for six months of my personal bank statements, and Ed Shepp and I, who was the other organizer, said you know what they're really just asking for too much at this point," said Lewis.
After regaining access to the account, Lewis told us he received a message from the company saying in part "Your account has been restored. We have reviewed the information you provided and have removed the limitation placed. You'll now be able to access any feature that was limited before. We appreciate your patience in helping us resolve this issue."