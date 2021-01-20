ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Freemansburg man had admitted to his role in a local street gang that authorities accuse of committing robberies and dealing drugs throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Zahmire Welcome pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lehigh County Court to a felony count of conspiracy to participate in a corrupt organization, namely the Money Rules Everything gang which has been tied to a brutal 2018 murder.
As part of a plea arrangement, the prosecution has agreed essentially to a time-served sentence. Welcome has been in custody since April 2019 and will remain so until his sentencing before Lehigh County Judge Douglas Reichley on Feb. 1. Deputy District Attorney Bethany Zampogna asked that Welcome be supervised during a probationary period by Lehigh County, which will be more intensive than state supervision.
Zampogna told the court that Welcome would be admitting to selling marijuana for the gang.
In January 2015, the Bethlehem Police Department became aware of the Money Rules Everything gang, which started as a group of high school friends who met in Bethlehem’s Marvine-Pembroke housing developments, according to Zampogna. But the friends quickly began undertaking criminal activities, including robberies and shootings, she said.
Zampogna told the court that Alkiohn Dunkins, Miles Harper, Yzire Jenkins-Rowe and Joseph Rodriguez-Valcarcel are the other members of the gang. Members would rob other drug dealers, and Welcome would sell the stolen pot in Lehigh and Northampton counties, she said.
Welcome, who appeared via Zoom, did not testify during the hearing. His defense attorney told the judge that he planned on having family members speak to the court during Welcome’s sentencing.
In April 2019, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office charged Welcome, Dunkins, Harper, Jenkins-Rowe and Rodriguez-Valcarcel with felony counts of conspiracy and being a member of a corrupt organization.
Jenkins-Rowe and Joseph Rodriguez-Valcarcel have already pleaded guilty and are serving state prison sentences of 4 to 8 years. Harper and Dunkins are awaiting hearings in tentatively scheduled for next month.
In Northampton County, Welcome pleaded guilty in December 2018 to a felony count of robbery in connection to an assault and robbery at Bethlehem’s Yosko Park earlier that year. He was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison and has finished his probation in that case.
Other members of the gang have either been convicted or accused in other violent crimes in the Lehigh Valley.
Bethlehem police charged Harper and Jenkins-Rowe with homicide and kidnapping in the April 2018 death of 18-year-old Tyrell Michael Holmes outside the Parkhurst Apartments. Holmes' burning body was found in the early morning hours of April 24, 2018, next to a dumpster.
Northampton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen is prosecuting the Holmes homicide case. She said Wednesday that authorities continue to investigate the murder. She could not comment further on whether any other members of the gang could be charged in connection with Holmes’ death.
Harper and Jenkins-Rowe remain in custody without bail awaiting trial as the courts consider pre-trial motions.
Harper pleaded guilty in March 2019 to aggravated assault in connection with a shooting outside the Lehigh Valley Mall in 2018. He was sentenced to 2 to 10 years in prison.
A Northampton County jury in September 2018 convicted Dunkins for robbing a fellow student inside a Moravian College dorm. A judge sentenced him to 5 to 10 years in state prison. Authorities had previously also charged Welcome in connection with the robbery, but the charges were dismissed at the district court level.