Monkeypox has officially made its way to the Lehigh Valley, with Lehigh Valley Health Network confirming diagnoses of the virus at its facilities.

Officials at St. Luke's University Health Network says they're aware of several cases in the region but added that their network has not yet admitted anyone with the virus.

Some health officials are clearing the air, though, calling monkeypox milder than people think and shutting down rumors that have compared it to COVID-19.

"This is not COVID-19 by any stretch of the imagination, and is unlikely to end up being the same kind of problem that COVID is," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, infectious disease expert with St. Luke's.

"To date, while monkeypox can be very painful, nobody has died from the virus," Jahre said. "They've only showed a variety of symptoms ranging from a fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes, to a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body."

"I want to stress it's a disease that causes a lot of discomfort and issues, but it isn't a disease that results in fatality, for the most part," Jahre said.

Health experts also say monkeypox is not as easy to catch as COVID-19.

"In this outbreak in the U.S., the primary means of contracting monkeypox is skin-to-skin contact," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, LVHN's chief infection control and prevention officer.

"The Lehigh Valley shouldn't be too worried about this," he said.

When it comes to treatment, both doctors say there is a vaccine, but availability is slim.

"We do have access to the vaccine," said Benjamin. "The issue again is just sort of this U.S.-related lack of supply of the vaccine. Because of scarcity, it's not even being recommended to people with monkeypox. It's for contact and exposures."