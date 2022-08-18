ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced Thursday that they will be providing 50,000 monkeypox vaccine doses at events with high attendance by gay and bisexual men.

According to the CDC, that demographic makes up a majority of the current cases.

"I think it's great that they are doing that across the country," said David Synnamon, director of the Allentown Health Bureau.

On the heels of this announcement comes Lehigh Valley Pride, which is scheduled for this weekend at the Allentown JCC. So we asked local health officials what they're planning to do in regards to the virus.

"This weekend at Pride we will be offering sign ups to attend our clinics or sign ups to be notified when there's availability so they can come to the health bureau and receive a dose," Synnamon said.

Synnamon says it's important that his department attend Pride, especially with monkeypox on the rise.

The Health Bureau says they won't be providing vaccines at Pride due to low availability.

However, the state has given them the OK to get five vaccine doses from a single vial as well as to expand the eligibility to gay and bisexual men, and other men in the high-risk group, as long as they're 18 years or older.

"That will allow us to vaccinate more people and hold open clinics," Synnamon said.

The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown says it's partnering with the Health Bureau to connect eligible community members to the monkeypox vaccine based on availability.

A representative from the Bradbury-Sullivan center also added that when supply and eligibility expand, they will be ready to host clinics to help protect the community, as well as those who are in need of the vaccine.