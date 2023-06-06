A warehouse that would take the place of a Best Western hotel just off Route 22 threatens the Monocacy Creek, according to the president of the organization that seeks to protect the waterway.

The plan was up for review Monday by Northampton County's Hanover Township Planning Commission, but the township indicated Monday afternoon that the project was removed from the agenda at the request of the applicant.

"We're opposed for a number of reasons," Richard Harrington, of the Monocacy Creek Watershed Association (MCWA), said Monday. He said the development threatens to send polluted runoff water into the creek and into open space named in memory of one of the Monocacy's fiercest defenders.

The Gertrude B. Fox Conservation Area is just off Route 512 and south of Route 22, on the other side of the highway from the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western. Arcadia Development has proposed taking down the hotel at 300 Gateway Drive and putting up a 250,290-square-foot warehouse covering that site and an adjacent open field.

"Gertie," as Fox was known, was a zealous advocate for preserving historic sites, such as Burnside Plantation, and for saving the creek. She was a math and science teacher who also had worked at Bethlehem Steel. Fox was known for asking tough questions at public meetings and buttonholing politicians, for being tenacious but finding common ground. She died in 1995 at age 78.

The 7-acre Fox Conservation Area is squeezed between Bierys Bridge Road and the creek. The open space is landlocked, and only accessible from Monocacy Creek, according to the Northampton County website.

Harrington said the MCWA fears the impact of runoff from the warehouse and parking area.

"The primary issue is stormwater," MCWA President Harrington said. "The stormwater would go into a culvert and distribute toxins, salts and all the residuals from truck traffic into the creek."

Harrington said the warehouse and parking area will lead to more "impervious" ground cover -- concrete and asphalt that do not allow water to pass through -- putting an additional strain on the creek.

The warehouse would share Gateway Drive with Embassy Bank and a Hampton Suites hotel.

Embassy Bank Chairman, Chief Executive and President David Lobach objected to the plan at a May 25 meeting of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Embassy Bank is on the northeast corner of the intersection of Gateway Drive and Route 512.

"This is going to have a big impact on us, on the community, on traffic, and it's going to add danger to that intersection," Lobach said, referring to where Gateway Drive meets Route 512, just north of Route 22. There are four traffic lights within a half-mile on that stretch of Route 512: one just south of Route 22, the other just north, and then lights at Gateway Drive and Highland Avenue.

The developer is listed on documents as Arcadia Properties, also based on Gateway Drive. 69 News has contacted Arcadia for comment.

The Hanover Township Planning Commission typically meets the first Monday of the month in the township municipal building at 3630 Jacksonville Road. It has not yet been announced whether the warehouse plan will be rescheduled for review at a future planning commission meeting.